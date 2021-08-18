Asus updates its overkill gaming phones with Qualcomm’s new overkill processor

When you’re selling high-spec gaming-focused phones, it makes sense to have the most powerful processor possible. At least, that’s the only explanation I can come up with for why Asus would announce its new Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered ROG Phone 5S lineup, just months after releasing the original ROG Phone 5.

There are two new S-branded phones, the ROG Phone 5S and the ROG Phone 5S Pro. Aside from its 888 Plus processor, more responsive 360Hz touch-sampling rate, and increased maximums of 18GB RAM and 512GB of storage, the 5S appears to be a very similar device to the ROG Phone 5. That means it’s also got a 6.78-inch 144Hz display, 6,000 mAh battery, and triple rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Both feature more responsive displays

The ROG Phone 5S Pro is a similar upgrade. It’s also been bumped up to the 888 Plus, has the same faster touch-sampling rate, and up to 18GB of RAM. Otherwise this is a very similar gaming-focused phone to the 5 Pro, complete with neat additions like extra touch sensors on its back and side to offer more controls while gaming. Check out our review of the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate from earlier this year for an idea of how these features work in practice.

According to Gizmochina, the two new phones are only available to order in the Taiwanese market for now, where they’ll ship next week on August 24th. The Asus ROG Phone 5S starts at NT$ 29,990 (around $991), while the 5S Pro starts at NT$ 37,990 (around $1,364).