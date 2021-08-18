Twitter is making it easier for other apps to point to Spaces

Twitter is updating its API v2 so that developers can look up its Spaces social audio rooms, the company announced Wednesday, which could allow them to share information about Spaces more easily outside the Twitter app.

Twitter has been rapidly improving Spaces, but before now, you could only see them on Twitter’s own apps. But starting Wednesday, “all developers using the new Twitter API v2 will be able to look up live or scheduled Spaces using criteria like Spaces ID, user ID, or keyword,” Twitter says, which sounds like it means that a developer can use that information to point you to a Space from within their own app.

You can still only attend a Space on Twitter, though

This doesn’t appear to mean that developers will be able to let you listen to or attend Spaces inside their apps, however — it sounds like you’ll still only be able to attend a Space on Twitter.

Despite that limitation, the new features could be an enticing carrot for developers to adopt Twitter’s API v2, the company’s rebuilt API that launched in August. For some time, the company opted to limit how developers could build upon Twitter and integrate it into their services and apps, but the ongoing updates to API v2 seem to signal that Twitter is continuing to welcome developers into the fold once again.