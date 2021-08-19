Fossil’s upcoming Wear OS smartwatch leaks with Snapdragon 4100 Plus

Fossil’s upcoming Gen 6 smartwatch has leaked thanks to a retailer listing spotted by WinFuture. Notably, it appears to be Fossil’s first smartwatch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus processor, which launched last year but has so far only appeared on a handful of devices. The new watch follows Fossil’s Gen 5 lineup, which dates back to 2019, and received new LTE-equipped models this year.

The Gen 6 will be Fossil’s first Wear OS smartwatch since Google announced it was collaborating with Samsung on the third-generation of its operating system. But based on currently available information, the wearable is unlikely to launch with the new software. When Google announced its Wear OS 3 update plans in July it said that Fossil’s upcoming devices will be among those to receive a Wear OS 3 update in the “mid to second half of 2022.”

In terms of specs, WinFuture reports that the Gen 6 smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch 416x416 circular OLED display, and should be available in 42mm and 44mm case sizes with a variety of straps including leather, fabric, and metal versions. The leak suggests there’s 8GB of internal storage, 24 hours of battery life, GPS, and heart rate, blood oxygen, and fitness tracking features.

Fossil’s Gen 6 smartwatch appears to be going on sale on September 27th, when it looks set to cost €299 (around $350) or €329 (around $385), according to WinFuture.