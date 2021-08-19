Microsoft announces new wired Xbox stereo headset

Microsoft has unveiled a refreshed Xbox stereo headset, a $59.99 wired model that’s more affordable than its stellar $100 wireless headset that launched earlier in 2021. It’s launching on September 21st, and as is to be expected, it’s missing a few features. But much of its design is intact. You can twist the dial on the outside of the right ear cup to adjust the volume, and there’s a mute button on the back side of the flexible microphone — mirroring what you get with the wireless version. The stereo headset doesn’t appear to have the chat / game audio mixing dial on the left ear cup as the pricier model does, but that’s not a horrible loss given the price difference.

This headset connects through your Xbox controller via its bold green 3.5mm cable and plug, meaning you can use it with other devices (and controllers) that support that plug. Microsoft says that the stereo headset supports spatial sound technologies like Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS:X, and that they feature “clean mid and high frequency performance with strong bass.” If the sound quality is anything like it is on the wireless version, many gamers should be happy with this $59.99 model. We’ll be testing it out soon to see how it holds up and compares to other similarly priced headsets.

It’s available for preorder now through Microsoft’s Store. Microsoft says that it will be available at other retailers, too.