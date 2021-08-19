Vine’s creator is now working on NFT blockchain video games

Dom Hofmann, one of Vine’s founders and the creator of Byte and Peach, has a new project called Supdrive. In his tweet announcing Supdrive, he calls it an “on-chain fantasy game console,” which doesn’t necessarily make it any more obvious as to what this project will look like. He’s since explained in an announcement post, which you can read below, that it’ll be a video game console that plays classic-style games (in the vein of Pacman or Asteroid), with NFTs acting as a sort of virtual cartridge.

In a Discord set up for Supdrive, Hofmann wrote that the games will be NFTs, running on virtual firmware. The fact that games will be released as NFTs means that there will only be so many “editions” or copies available. Hofmann also says that each copy of a given game will be unique, with players getting different color palettes, difficulty levels, and more.

Each copy of a given game will be unique in some ways What’s an NFT? NFTs allow you to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using the blockchain. NFT stands for “non-fungible token,” and it can technically contain anything digital, including drawings, animated GIFs, songs, or items in video games. An NFT can either be one-of-a-kind, like a real-life painting, or one copy of many, like trading cards, but the blockchain keeps track of who has ownership of the file. NFTs have been making headlines lately, some selling for millions of dollars, with high-profile memes like Nyan Cat and the “deal with it” sunglasses being put up for auction. There’s also a lot of discussion about the massive electricity use and environmental impacts of NFTs. If you (understandably) still have questions, you can read through our NFT FAQ.

Hofmann compares Supdrive to another blockchain project, Art Blocks, while describing it, which may give us an idea of what it’ll actually be like. The gist of Art Blocks is that it lets creators make programs to procedurally generate art, which is then stored on the blockchain. The programs will always create the same art for a given seed, but changing the seed changes what the art ends up looking like (Minecraft players may be familiar with this sort of system). Then, people buy NFTs for an Art Block project, which will contain a seed, letting them generate that art.

This seems to fit well with what Hofmann is describing, where an on-chain console will play unique games. The details, though, like how exactly it will work, how many copies of each game will be available, and how much they’ll cost, are all to be announced.

Many details about the Supdrive are still to be announced

Hofmann’s post does say that the plan is to let the community develop games for the Supdrive, if the project ends up working out. He also plans on upgrading the console’s abilities, allowing for more advanced games (the initial set of games will be “old-school arcade style”). The first game, made by Hofmann, is called Origin.

Supdrive also has a sort of meta game, with its users being split up into Pokémon-esque Red, Green, and Blue teams. Hofmann’s announcement post says that which team you’re on could have an effect on the game you’re playing. For now, though, the different color teams are mostly memeing at each other in the Discord.

In the Discord chat, Hofmann said he was aiming for an October launch for the project. He’s also said that he’ll be doing updates “every week or so” leading up to the launch.

Hofmann’s post-Vine projects haven’t managed to reach the original video platform’s success — the iOS app for his social network, Peach, hasn’t been updated in three years, and the successor to Vine, Byte, was purchased by a TikTok competitor called Clash (and user App Store reviews have not been positive about the changes made). Only time will tell how Supdrive turns out, but it does seem to be an interesting idea — if you’re willing to enter the NFT market to get the games, of course.

The full Supdrive announcement, posted to Discord: