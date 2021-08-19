AT&T TV will officially become DirecTV Stream next week

AT&T TV and its defunct AT&T TV Now sibling will officially become DirecTV Stream, a new unified service spun out of a deal between TPG Capital and AT&T for the telecommunication giant’s streaming properties.

DirecTV began updating AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now customers of the change on August 14th. On the welcome screens of both services’ mobile apps informing them that the change would officially take place on August 26th, a spokesperson confirmed to The Verge. DirectTV Stream rebrands AT&T’s services acquired in the TPG Capital deal, which did not include HBO Max. (WarnerMedia, home to HBO Max, is set to merge with Discovery in mid-2022.)

According to a company news release, “AT&T satellite, streaming or IP video customers will automatically keep their video service, any bundled wireless, internet or HBO Max services, and associated discounts with no action needed.”

AT&T TV launched last year as the company’s premium TV streaming experience. AT&T TV Now, the company’s skinny streaming bundle, technically became AT&T TV earlier this year, and new customers could no longer sign up for Now. (The company said at the time that AT&T TV Now customers would still be able to access their accounts, however.)

If all of this sounds needlessly confusing, it is. With any luck, this will be the last significant branding change that AT&T’s existing or future streaming customers see for a while.