Skyrim is getting a next-gen upgrade exactly 10 years after its original release

Nearly a decade after its original release, Bethesda Softworks is announcing new updates coming to its acclaimed hit Skyrim. On November 11th, exactly 10 years after its original launch date, the game is getting a free next-gen upgrade that will be available to all owners of Skyrim Special Edition. And that’s not all — Bethesda is going to add three free pieces of Creation Club content to the game for all Special Edition owners, including the ability to go fishing.

Bethesda is also releasing another edition of the game on November 11th, which is aptly named the The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition. This version includes everything in Special Edition, the three free pieces of Creation Club content, and “over 500 pieces of unique content from Creation Club,” including quests, weapons, and more. If you already own Special Edition or play the game on Xbox Game Pass, Bethesda will let you purchase an upgrade to Anniversary Edition, but hasn’t detailed the price.

With the upcoming next-gen upgrade, Skyrim will have been ported across three entire console generations. Bethesda has also released a VR port and, perhaps most famously, a port for Amazon’s Alexa assistant called Skyrim: Very Special Edition.