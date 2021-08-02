Microsoft is ready to rent Windows 365 cloud PCs for as little as $20 per month

Today Microsoft opened availability for Windows 365, the cloud PC setup that lets businesses stream Windows 10 or Windows 11 via a web browser. As described earlier this spring, it’s one way for businesses to support hybrid and remote work, with an instant-on PC experience that can work across different devices.

After it was announced, Microsoft revealed one pricing option of $31 per month, per user to access a cloud PC instance with the equivalent of two CPUs, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Now that it’s available, the complete Windows 365 pricing page reveals more packages, ready for business (300 seats or less), or enterprise-level subscriptions.

The per-user pricing is similar, with slight differences in the packages that grow to include more CPUs, RAM, storage, and (for business packages) bandwidth. If you’re already using a Windows 10 Professional license, then the cheapest setup (one vCPU, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and 12GB of bandwidth) starts at $20 per user, per month, and $24 without the license.

A “Premium” package with four vCPUs, 16GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage costs $66 per month with the $4 discount, and Microsoft’s FAQ indicates that users can upgrade if they run into tasks that require more power. The most powerful package hits $158 per month (discounted) to stream a PC with eight vCPUs, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It’s certainly cheaper up front than buying an equivalent PC and doesn’t require any kind of maintenance if it fails to power on, gets broken, or is stolen. For remote workers, that may be the difference between getting shipped a new work laptop or simply receiving a login for Windows365.com.