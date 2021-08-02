Let’s all finally post a fleet

Twitter is yeeting Fleets, its Stories-like ephemeral posts, on August 3rd, meaning that depending on when you read this, you may have mere hours to unleash that fleet you’ve been thinking about for months unto the world.

And I ask — no, beg: please, post the fleets. I need some entertainment to kick off my month.

Look, I know that there are already a lot of different places where you can share expiring posts. Snapchat. Instagram. Facebook. Even LinkedIn. And that huge number of choices is probably part of why Fleets never really took off. Why share expiring posts on Twitter when many other apps have offered better tools to do so for years? Even on my iPhone 12 Mini, my Fleets bar was rarely filled up.

But let’s change that just for one day to send Fleets out in a blaze of glory. I’ve contributed to the cause, posting my final (and first ever) fleet. It’s a bad fleet, so please don’t leave me on an island — help me out by posting better fleets.

Disappointingly, that annoying bar at the top of the Twitter app won’t be disappearing entirely once Fleets go to the great social media graveyard. Instead, it will show active Spaces, its social audio rooms (another feature that’s appearing in some shape or form in a zillion other apps — including LinkedIn). But until Spaces take over, let’s finally fill up that Fleets bar with the best (or cringiest) stuff that you’ve got.