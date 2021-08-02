Facebook is requiring all US employees to wear masks in offices

Facebook announced on Monday that all employees will be required to wear masks when offices reopen. The policy goes into effect on August 3rd and will remain in place until further notice. The company confirmed last week that it’s requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all employees returning to work at its US campuses, which it plans to fully reopen by October.

“Given the rising numbers of COVID cases, the newest data on COVID variants, and an increasing number of local requirements, we are reinstating our mask requirement in all of Facebook’s US offices, regardless of an employee’s vaccination status,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

Facebook’s update happened the same day health officials in the Bay Area announced the reinstatement of indoor masking requirements in several counties. The order comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance last week to recommend masking for vaccinated people in areas with high COVID-19 rates.

Other companies are also shifting their plans and policies according to case numbers, CDC recommendations, and local guidelines. Google postponed its reopening plans last week and announced that it will require vaccination for all employees in offices. Apple is requiring masks for all customers and staff, vaccinated or not, at most of its US retail stores.