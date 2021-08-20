Vergecast: reviews for the Pixel 5A, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on The Vergecast, we’ve got a cast of Nilay, Dieter, Verge managing editor Alex Cranz, Verge reviewer Allison Johnson, and Verge deputy editor Dan Seifert. The crew discusses reviews for the Google Pixel 5A, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3, as well as some other news in the tech world like the T-Mobile data breach that exposed the personal info of more than 47 million people.
In the second half of the show, Alex, Dieter, and Nilay discuss the tech news you may have missed — like Intel’s new PC gaming GPUs, Facebook’s new metaverse conferencing software, and the interesting emails revealed from Apple, Google, and Epic.
You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.
Further reading:
- COVID-19 booster shots will be offered to Americans in September, Biden administration says
- Immunocompromised people should get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, CDC committee says
- Go read this deep dive on why US public health data systems couldn’t handle COVID-19
- Google Pixel 5A review: boring, but better than ever
- Google Pixel 5A comes with a bigger battery and screen, smaller price tag
- The Google Pixel 6 won’t ship with a charger
- Galaxy Watch 4 review: welcome to Samsung’s garden
- Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the first folding phone for normal people
- There’s still a place for the Note in Samsung’s Galaxy
- Samsung confirms it’s removing ads from its stock apps later this year
- How the latest and greatest Samsung and Apple earbuds lock you into their world
- T-Mobile data breach exposed the personal info of more than 47 million people
- Microsoft is making it harder to switch default browsers in Windows 11
- Apple’s been playing it too MagSafe
- Apple’s attempt at podcast subscriptions is off to a messy start
- FTC says Facebook has been a monopoly ‘since at least 2011’ in amended antitrust complaint
- Inside Facebook’s metaverse for work
- Google’s ‘Project Hug’ paid out huge sums to keep game devs in the Play Store, Epic filing claims
- Google gave phone makers extra money to ditch third-party app stores
- Google secretly had a giant gaming vision that includes bringing games to Mac
- Sweetheart deals and plastic knives: all the best emails from the Apple vs. Epic trial
- Steve Jobs email confirms Apple was working on an ‘iPhone nano’
- Intel enters the PC gaming GPU battle with Arc
- Intel shows off its answer to Nvidia’s DLSS, coming to Arc GPUs in 2022
- Intel previews its Alder Lake chip, promises hybrid CPUs for desktops and laptops
- Water shortages loom over future semiconductor fabs in Arizona
- Why Intel and TSMC are building water-dependent chip factories in one of the driest U.S. states
- GM and AT&T are teaming up to bring 5G to Chevy, Cadillac, and GMC cars by 2024
