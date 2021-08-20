Vergecast: reviews for the Pixel 5A, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on The Vergecast, we’ve got a cast of Nilay, Dieter, Verge managing editor Alex Cranz, Verge reviewer Allison Johnson, and Verge deputy editor Dan Seifert. The crew discusses reviews for the Google Pixel 5A, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3, as well as some other news in the tech world like the T-Mobile data breach that exposed the personal info of more than 47 million people.

In the second half of the show, Alex, Dieter, and Nilay discuss the tech news you may have missed — like Intel’s new PC gaming GPUs, Facebook’s new metaverse conferencing software, and the interesting emails revealed from Apple, Google, and Epic.

You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.

