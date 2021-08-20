On Thursday the video and image sharing site OnlyFans announced plans to ban “sexually-explicit content” starting October 1st. While we’re still not sure exactly why it’s changing so drastically, it just sent out an updated Terms of Service policy to the creators who’ve built the site detailing exactly what won’t be allowed going forward.

Comparing the new OnlyFans Acceptable Use Policy to the old one makes the additions clear:

Shows, promotes, advertises or refers to “sexually explicit conduct”, which means: actual or simulated sexual intercourse, including genital-genital, oral-genital, anal-genital, or oral-anal, between persons of any sex; actual or simulated masturbation; any exhibition of the anus or genitals of any person which is extreme or offensive; actual or simulated material depicting bodily fluids commonly secreted during sexual conduct;

Even though OnlyFans has largely built its business and brand on sex workers providing exactly the kind of content that’s being banned, they have until December 1st to wipe any traces of it from their profiles.

