Google has already discontinued the Pixel 5

Amidst the news of a new Pixel phone this week, Google quietly indicated that it’s the end of the road for two other Pixel devices: the Pixel 4A 5G and the Pixel 5. Both are currently listed on Google’s online store as sold out, and remaining stock at other retailers likely won’t last long. A company spokesperson offered the following statement:

With our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G). These products will continue to be available through some partners while supplies last.

It’s not too surprising that the 4A 5G being discontinued given that the 5A 5G looks to be a fairly direct successor. However, it is a little unusual to see the Pixel 5 discontinued well in advance of the Pixel 6’s arrival this fall.

Maybe that’s because the Pixel 5 bears more of a similarity to the budget-oriented A-series phones than it will to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Google appears to be pulling out all the stops for the 6-series, positioning them as true flagship competitors to Apple and Samsung’s heavy hitters. While the Pixel 5 offers step-up features like wireless charging and robust IP68 waterproofing not available in the A-series, it wasn’t quite specced out to compete with the iPhone 12 Pros and Galaxy S21s of the world.

Or maybe this is just how Google does things now — it stopped selling the Pixel 4 and 4 XL less than a year after their introduction. But on the bright side, the LTE-only Pixel 4A is still on sale for now, and it’s a steal for its $349 price tag. You’ll just need to like baby blue... er, barely blue, since the “just black” model is sold out.