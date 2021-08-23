Supercell’s next game is all about co-operation

Supercell, the Finnish developer best-known for mobile hits like Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars, announced its next game today — and it looks to be a big departure. Called Everdale, it’s described as “a peaceful building game based on cooperation and friendship.” There are plenty of mobile games about building towns or villages, but Everdale’s hook is that you’ll do that alongside other players.

Here’s the basic set-up:

Your village is actually part of a larger valley, where you and nine other players work together to build a big, wondrous utopia. In the valley, you’ll meet an eclectic cast of characters, make handcrafted goods, and trade with merchants from far off lands. More still, you can jump into local adventures, and level up your villagers at the esteemed valley guilds.

For the most part, Supercell’s previous games have been centered on conflict, where that’s the fantasy card battles of Clash Royale or the squad-based shooting in Brawl Stars. The peaceful tone of Everdale feels like a notable departure, and it’s also set in a brand-new universe. (Supercell has steadily been expanding the Clash franchise with new games, including three new titles currently in development and an animated short.)

You can check out Everdale for yourself today depending on where you’re based — the game is going into soft launch in a handful of countries, including Canada, the UK, Nordics, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, and Malaysia.