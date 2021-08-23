New Oculus Quest feature can automatically sync VR photos and video clips to your phone

Oculus has begun rolling out a set of new software features for Quest and Quest 2 virtual reality headsets. The v32 update introduces some small, but important tweaks to the in-headset user experience, as well as to the Oculus Move health tracking app. The feature that most piqued my attention is an option to automatically sync saved photos and videos captured within VR to the Oculus mobile app for iOS and Android.

In an earlier update, Oculus let you upload files from a headset through the Browser app within VR, an improvement over the original method of plugging the headset into a PC. But this update goes a step further in removing friction for viewing or sharing content, as it lets you do it without a headset on. To sync items from your headset (running v32 software, of course) to the app for the first time, open up the Files app from your Quest’s app library within the headset, then click the cloud icon that will appear at its top-right corner. It’ll ask you to turn on the syncing feature. Once you’re finished, your clips and pics will be viewable and shareable within the “Devices” pane in the Oculus mobile app.

Oculus has made a few other changes, including the ability to gift apps and games while you have a headset on. Previously (and frustratingly), gifting had to be done by the Oculus app or through a browser, but you can do it all in one place now.

If you like to chat with your Oculus friends while in virtual reality, you’ll soon find these contacts in the “People” tab within Facebook Messenger in VR, not as a separate section. Oculus contacts will be placed in the same list as your Facebook friends, but Oculus says that the friends you made in VR won’t be able to see Facebook activity unless you add them as friends on Facebook, so they remain separate despite how it may appear within the app. For people who don’t want any crossover between the lists, we’ve reached out to Oculus to see if this feature can be turned off.

Lastly, Oculus is making tweaks to its Move fitness platform that can monitor your movements within games to report metrics, much like a fitness tracker does. Instead of only tracking daily goals, Oculus added a new weekly goal metric that lets you select how many days you’re aiming to work out in VR each week. It’s also letting you share Oculus Move workout stats that you’re proud of to your Facebook timeline, groups, or within Messenger.