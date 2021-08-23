The Fitbit Charge 5 and its features are shown off in leaked video

A leaked video seems to show off the rumored Fitbit Charge 5, just over a week after we saw renders of it hit the internet. The video shows off some of the features of the new wearable, including daily readiness and stress management scores, as well as ECG capabilities. The leaker also reveals that the device will cost $179.

The $179 price tag is $50 more than a Charge 4 costs now, but the new version features a color screen instead of a monochromatic one, and adds support for ECGs. Like the Charge 4, the Charge 5 will also have built-in GPS, according to the video.

Fitbit Charge 5

179 USDhttps://t.co/6bhJFPBI6x — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 22, 2021

The concept of rest days is something that the Apple Watch sorely lacks

The main new feature appears to be the Daily Readiness Score, which is only available to those with a $10 a month or $80 a year Fitbit Premium subscription. The video shows that the score will be calculated based on your exercise history, sleep, and heart rate, and that Fitbit will recommend what kind of exercise you should do for the day. For example, if you went hard at the gym the day before, or didn’t sleep well, the Fitbit may recommend a light yoga workout instead of a 15-mile run.

The concept of rest days, or days where you’re just not feeling well is something that the Apple Watch sorely lacks, and a color screen would definitely help push the Charge 5 closer to the smartwatch side of the wearable spectrum. Fitbit Premium also competes with Apple’s Fitness Plus service, as it also offers audio / video workouts that you can follow along with (as well as access to a health coach for an extra $45 a month).

The leaked video doesn’t mention a release date, but this leak (along with the recent renders of the device) seem to imply that the device is coming sooner rather than later.