Offline playback on Spotify’s Wear OS app is rolling out now

Support for offline playback in Spotify’s Wear OS app is rolling now, the company confirmed to The Verge. As spotted by Android Central, some users on Reddit report that they are already able to use the feature, so if you’ve been waiting for it, you might want to check and see if it’s already rolled out to you.

There’s a couple caveats to offline playback on Wear OS, though: according to a Spotify blog, your watch will need to be on Wear OS 2.0 or newer to be able to use the feature, and only Spotify Premium subscribers will be able to download and albums and playlists for offline listening. Both paid and free users can download podcasts for offline playback, though.

Spotify revealed on August 11th that its Wear OS would be getting offline playback “over the coming weeks,” so it’s nice to see that it’s now starting to roll out. Offline playback for Spotify was also recently added to the Apple Watch, though Deezer beat Spotify to the punch by adding the feature to its Apple Watch app just a couple days before.