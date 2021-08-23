Watch the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

After it leaked over the weekend, Sony Pictures has released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third Spider-Man movie to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I will just say up front that if you consider the basic premise of No Way Home to be a spoiler, you probably shouldn’t watch this trailer. There are already reveals in it that big Spider-Man and Marvel fans might want to save for the theater, though I’m not sure how practical that’ll be in the lead-up to release.

Suffice it to say for now that No Way Home follows on directly from the mid-credits scene in the last movie, Far From Home, which was released in 2019. Peter Parker is dealing with the fallout of being exposed as Spider-Man and, well, there is just a whole lot going on with that.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th.