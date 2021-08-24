How to watch Xbox’s game showcase at Gamescom 2021

Some of the biggest Gamescom 2021 announcements are likely to happen during the Xbox stream. The stream will be a 90-minute blast that, according to Microsoft, will focus on “previously announced games” from its internal Xbox Studios and outside partners, as well as new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass. It’s possible that we’ll hear more about Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and more. I’m personally crossing my fingers for more Elden Ring news.

The stream will be presented in 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second, according to the Xbox blog, so don’t fret if things aren’t looking their best during the debut. Though, if you’d rather wait until a higher-res video is available, a 4K / 60 frames per second video will be released post-stream on the Xbox YouTube channel.

When will the Xbox Gamescom event begin?

Tune in on Tuesday, August 24th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM BST to watch the Xbox Gamescom 2021 event live. As previously mentioned, a stream will be uploaded to YouTube later in case you miss out on the events as they happen.

Team Xbox made this handy guide to timing that might help you figure out when it’ll be streaming in your region.

A time zone guide for your gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream viewing #XboxGC



Tune in August 24



10AM PT

12PM Mexico City

1PM ET

2PM Brasilia

6PM UK

6PM Lagos

7PM Cologne

8PM Moscow

9PM Abu Dhabi

10:30PM Mumbai



& August 25

1AM Beijing

2AM Japan

3AM Sydney — Xbox (@Xbox) August 22, 2021

Where can I watch the Xbox Gamescom event?

The Xbox stream will be presented live on Twitch, YouTube (embedded above), Facebook Gaming, and Twitter. It will be streamed simultaneously on Bilibili in China and VK in Russia. Xbox says it will be captioning the video in 30 languages, but they may not all be available during the livestream.

The Xbox US YouTube page will host a version of the stream with American Sign Language in English and one with audio descriptions, or in German Sign Language on the Xbox Germany YouTube channel.