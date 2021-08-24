Xbox consoles are getting xCloud this holiday so you can stream before you download

Microsoft its bringing its Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service to Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X consoles this holiday. The integration of xCloud will let Xbox owners simply click play on an Xbox Game Pass game and stream it immediately, allowing players to try games before they commit to the often hourslong process of downloading big titles.

More than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles will be available as part of this initial xCloud integration, and Xbox players will be able to try games as they wait for them to download fully. This xCloud integration also lets Xbox players jump into multiplayer games as soon as friends send an invite, avoiding having to wait for the install to complete.

Microsoft will update its Xbox dashboard on Xbox One and Xbox Series S / X consoles to include a cloud icon, to show which games can be instantly streamed. Much like the rest of Xbox Cloud Gaming, the streams will support up to 1080p and 60fps so it won’t be a replacement for those with 4K TVs just yet. Microsoft is very much marketing this as a try before you download service.

As this is also arriving on Xbox One, it does mean that Xbox Series S / X exclusive games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium will also be available on older Xbox One consoles soon. Microsoft isn’t committing to a date for Microsoft Flight Simulator on xCloud just yet, saying it’s “coming in the future.”

This new xCloud integration will be available for Xbox Insiders this fall ahead of the broader release, and Microsoft plans to announce testing details soon.