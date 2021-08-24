Hulu is adding HDR for some of its original shows and movies

Somehow, it is 2021 and Hulu is only just now adding HDR support — to some of its original shows and movies.

The addition was quietly added to Hulu’s support page this week, noting that customers can now “stream select Hulu originals in high-dynamic range (HDR), HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision on select devices.” A new HDR badge will appear on content that supports it.

HDR content with Hulu will be available on the usual streaming suspects to start: HDR-compatible Roku models, Fire TV hardware that supports HDR, Apple TV 4K, HDR-compatible Chromecasts, and Vizio TVs with HDR. Notably missing are mobile devices or consoles, although presumably Hulu will continue to expand HDR support over time.

The actual list of shows and movies that work so far is fairly limited: as compiled by an AVS Forum, the list is mainly just Hulu’s high-profile shows and movies. Admittedly, given that the bulk of Hulu’s content catalog is network television, it’s had less of an impetus to add support for HDR and 4K (since broadcast TV rarely supports either specification in the US).

Still, given that virtually every other streaming service (including Disney Plus, which shares a parent company with Hulu) has support for HDR, the addition is a nice plus here.

Here’s what supports HDR so far:

TV Shows:

Nine Perfect Strangers

The Handmaid’s Tale

Little Fires Everywhere

Dollface

Hellstrom

The Great

The First

High Fidelity

Castle Rock

Wu-Tang

Future Man

Woke

The Looming Tower

The Act

Catch-22

Reprisal

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Runaways

Movies: