Forza is getting a colorful, translucent controller for Xbox Series X

Microsoft revealed a colorful new custom Xbox Series X / S controller to celebrate Forza Horizon 5 during its Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream. Much of the controller is a translucent yellow, but it also features blue and pink as accent colors, with “paint splotches” splashed across the front, pink buttons with blue letters, and the blue and pink control sticks. The controller also has black grips that look to have a rubberized texture, which will differ from the bumpier texture used on other Series X controllers.

The new controller costs $74.99, which is a $15 increase from the $59.99 price of standard controllers, but it also comes with some exclusive Forza Horizon 5 DLC. You can preorder it from Microsoft’s online store now, and it will be available on November 9th, the same day as the Forza Horizon 5.

Microsoft also shared a thrilling trailer showing off the first eight minutes of the game, which includes a number of cars dropping out of planes.

Microsoft has revealed quite a few new controller colors since the Series X / S launched last year, including a dazzling blue, a bright red, a neon green, and even controllers themed after Space Jam: A New Legacy. And if none of the currently available controllers are your style, you can design your own custom controller with the newly reopened Xbox Design Lab.