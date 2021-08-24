Here are all the Game Pass games Xbox showed off at Gamescom 2021

Gamescom doesn’t officially start until Wednesday, but Xbox got a head start on the festivities with an announcement of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox has been laser focused on its subscription platform. During E3 2021, Microsoft announced a ton of new games including all the forthcoming Microsoft Studios releases that will have day-one Game Pass availability.

Here are the games from today’s showcase coming to Game Pass.

Age of Empires IV (PC)

Into The Pit (PC / Console)

Crusader Kings III (PC / Console)

Psychonauts 2 (PC / Console)

The Gunk (PC / Console)

A new crop of Humble Games are also coming day and date to Game Pass on PC, console, and cloud gaming.

Archvale

Next Space Rebels

Midnight Fight Express

Dodgeball Academia

Bushiden

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Unpacking

Signalis

Unsighted

Chinatown Detective Agency

In addition to brand-new games, updates and DLC are also coming to Game Pass. Subscribers can look forward to State of Decay 2: Homecoming, the Borderlands 3 themed Making Mayhem update in Sea of Thieves, and Wasteland 3’s Cult of the Holy Detonation.

August has already been a great month for Game Pass. Hades, 2020’s phenomenal rogue-like from Supergiant games, was released on Game Pass on August 13th and is enjoying a second renaissance of sorts a year after its Switch debut and almost two years after being released on PC. Quake, the great granddaddy of the modern FPS, was also released on Game Pass this month, with enhanced graphics and next-generation updates coming soon.