Otter.ai can transcribe Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex meetings if you’re not there

Otter.ai is one of our favorite transcription tools thanks to the accuracy of its machine learning-generated notes. If you’re a paying user, you can also use its Otter Assistant feature to plug into your calendar and automatically join and transcribe meetings even if you’re not there. Previously, Otter Assistant only worked with Zoom meetings, but today the company is expanding it to integrate with Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex meetings.

It’s a handy feature, depending on the platform (or platforms) on which you tend to have meetings. Zoom already offers third-party transcription features, for example, while Teams has its own built-in free transcription tool. If you’re already using one of these services, then the expansion of Otter Assistant won’t mean much.

However, if you’re having meetings across lots of platforms and are already signed up to Otter.ai, then the Assistant tool is a handy way to keep all your notes in one place. Like Microsoft Team’s transcription tool, the notes it generates are also available to view live, letting you search the transcription even while the meeting is still in progress. It does cost, though, and requires an Otter Business plan. That costs $20 a month and gets you access to a bunch of other features including custom vocabulary, audio imports, and the like.