Saints Row is getting a reboot that’ll be out in February 2022

As teased by Geoff Keighley last week, Saints Row is the next video game series to get a reboot. Developer Volition has announced that the newest title, which is just called Saints Row, is scheduled to be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC on February 25th, 2022.

Saints Row titles are renowned for their over-the-top open-world gameplay that feels more inspired by cartoons than Grand Theft Auto. Originally a rip-off of GTA, the franchise quickly grew into a consistently funny spoof of franchises, including — oddly enough — Mass Effect and Michael Bay’s Armageddon. This reboot looks to eject some of the more indulgent references but maintain the core gameplay that prioritized fun over silly things like “reality.” There appear to be weird outfits, cool cars, and absurd weapons aplenty. It also appears to have adopted another very welcome hallmark of the original franchise: a diverse cast.

The game takes place in Santo Ileso, a city inspired by the American Southwest, and a CGI trailer showed off gritty desert roads, a Las Vegas-like district, and more. The story stars three main characters and your customizable protagonist as you build a criminal empire and take on three opposing factions inhabiting the city.

It looks like a strong new entrant in the Saints Row franchise, and fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer to play the game.