Amazon’s New World MMO is getting an open beta on September 9th

Amazon’s upcoming PC MMO, New World, is getting an open beta ahead of its September 28th release date, Amazon Games announced at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live on Wednesday. The open beta will take place from September 9th to September 12th.

The public beta will give players a chance to try out the game before its official launch just a few weeks later on September 28th, even if it’s only for a few days. In addition to the open beta, Amazon Games also revealed a new trailer for the upcoming MMO showing off more of the supernatural world of New World.

New World’s open beta follows a well-received closed beta and should give more people a chance to try out the game before it officially launches. The game, like others from Amazon Games, has had a troubled history — a recent delay to September 28th from August 31st was the game’s fourth — but the open beta could be an opportunity for Amazon to iron out as many issues as possible before New World’s release.

New World is available for preorder now starting at $39.99. Unlike some other MMOs, the game won’t have a monthly subscription.