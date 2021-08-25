How to watch Gamescom’s Opening Night Live stream

Gamescom is usually the biggest in-person video games conference, but it’s happening virtually for the second year straight due to the pandemic. That may be disappointing to people who wanted to go to Cologne, Germany, but the online presentation makes it a lot easier for viewers at home to see all of the highlights. Geoff Keighley’s two-hour-long Opening Night Live event is focused on doing just that, providing new Gamescom game announcements, trailers, and guest appearances.

As for what you can expect, Keighley promises a walkthrough of a full level from Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign playing on the latest consoles; some big news about Splitgate, the portal-based competitive FPS title that’s been popular lately; an update on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga; an unveiling of the next Saints Row; along with some other surprises.

What time does Opening Night Live begin?

For some people, Opening Night Live won’t actually be taking place at night. It starts at 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 7PM BST, so you can tune in during a midday work break (your boss won’t notice that you’re gone for two hours, right?), or right after work, depending on where you are in the world.

Where can I watch Opening Night Live?

This event, like many other game event streams, is available to watch on multiple sites, including YouTube (embedded above), Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook Gaming.