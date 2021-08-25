Several Best Buy stores will have Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs available tomorrow

Nvidia’s RTX 30-series graphics cards are next to impossible to find in stock, but Best Buy is offering PC gamers an opportunity to buy one on Thursday, August 26th. Select store locations will have stock, and if you find your local store on this page by using the drop-down options, it’ll be among the locations getting some GPUs for Thursday’s restock.

You can’t just show up at any time of the day and pick one up. In order to be eligible to buy one, you’ll need to arrive at your store before 7:30AM local time and queue up. That’s the time when Best Buy employees will give one ticket to each person in line until there are no more tickets. If you get a ticket, Best Buy says it guarantees that you can purchase one graphics card, so be early to ensure you get a ticket and that you can get the GPU you want. If you miss out this time, Best Buy seems to do these restock events every month or so.

PC Gamer notes that Twitter account @GPURestock claims to have internal information that lays out the exact GPU models that will be available at each of the participating Best Buy locations, and how many each will have on hand. However, some replies to the tweet linked above dispute that the information is accurate.

So, just arrive as early as you can and there’s a decent chance that you’ll get the graphics card you’re after.