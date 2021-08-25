OnlyFans says never mind, it actually won’t ban porn on October 1st

In an abrupt tweet, video and image sharing site OnlyFans announced a reversal of the shocker announcement that it would ban sexually explicit content. In a statement to The Verge, a spokesperson said “The proposed October 1st, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners’ assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators.”

This comes just one day after its CEO said, in an interview with the Financial Times, that the reason for the ban was actually issues with its banking partners, not Mastercard as some had assumed.

Now OnlyFans creators, many of whom had already begun deleting content that violated the policy or started shifting their subscriber base to new platforms, are faced with a choice. They can either stick with a partner that grew to bring in billions by hosting content made by sex workers, or ditch the partner that looked like it sold them out when things got tough.

An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

Updated 10:06AM ET: Added statement from OnlyFans.