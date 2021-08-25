Persona 5’s Morgana is coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

In an effort to build up excitement for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania that’s releasing on October 5th, 2021, Sega has been plucking characters from its roster of games, past and present. Not only will Yakuza’s Kazuma Kiryu serve as an unlockable character, Morgana from Persona 5 will appear as post-launch content on November 2nd, except it’ll cost $4.99.

Morgana plays a pivotal role in Persona 5, serving as the gutsy feline sidekick to the protagonist and your rag-tag team of Phantom Thieves. In Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, Morgana will collect chests instead of bananas. Sadly, there’s no mention of Persona-themed stages or music mentioned in the press release.

Sega is really wringing out its IP to include characters that’ll appeal to as many people as possible. So far, Sega has confirmed that Beat from Jet Set Radio and Sonic and Tails will join the squad of monkeys, along with the aforementioned Kiryu and Morgana. That’s a potent amount of fan service. But I’m not sold until we get Seaman in the game. Thankfully, Sega is promising that “more iconic additions” will be announced soon.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be available on October 5th, 2021 on all consoles for $39.99, or on Steam for $29.99.