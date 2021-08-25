The PS5 and Xbox Series X are available from Walmart (update: sold out)

Update August 25th, 1:06PM ET: Walmart appears to have sold out of the Xbox Series X and both iterations of the PS5 for the day. We’ll make sure to let you know when the next opportunity comes up.

Walmart is offering gamers a chance to get a PS5 and Xbox Series X today, Wednesday, August 25th, at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. That’s when the first wave of consoles will be made available, but the retailer has been known to release a few consecutive waves every ten minutes (12:10PM, 12:20PM, etc.) As always, try to sign in before things get started and enter your address and payment info to make the checkout process as speedy as possible. You may have better luck getting a console if you load up the site, and simultaneously have the page open within Walmart’s mobile app.

If you’re searching for the Sony PS5, Walmart has the $499.99 version that has a Blu-ray disc drive for game discs and movies, as well as the $399.99 digital version that lacks a disc drive and, as a result, is cheaper and a bit lighter.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games on the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Walmart

Whether you’d rather have an Xbox Series X, or heck, you’re trying your luck at getting two consoles today, Walmart will have it in stock at 12PM ET alongside the PS5. This model costs $499.99 and, like the PS5, it features a Blu-ray drive for game discs and movies. It also features a larger 1TB SSD compared to the Series S that ships with 512GB of storage.

Xbox Series X $500 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option that costs $500. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance, the Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay. $500 at Walmart

We recommend picking up a second controller while you’re at it, like this shock blue-colored wireless model that costs $59. Otherwise, your next purchase should be an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which gives you instant access to download a dizzying amount of games. New subscribers can get their first month for just $1, then it’s $14.99 per month to get online multiplayer, as well as access to Game Pass on both PC and console.

A solid wireless gaming headset might also be something that’ll make your time gaming more enjoyable. Good luck today!