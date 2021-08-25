Horizon Zero Dawn’s newest update unlocks 60fps on PS5

Sony has released a new update for Horizon Zero Dawn enabling 60fps on PS5. The game was previously locked to 30fps on Sony’s newest console, so this update should help the game feel that much smoother. A Verge colleague has confirmed that the update, 1.53, is available to download and install now.

Horizon Zero Dawn is the latest game to get a 60fps boost on the PS5 — Sony has slowly been adding higher frame rates for some of its biggest PS4 hits since the PS5 was released. The Last of Us Part II got one in May, God of War got one in February, and Sucker Punch added a 60fps option for Ghost of Tsushima that was available when the PS5 launched in November.

Sony also announced that its sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, will be released on February 18th, 2022, on PS4 and PS5. Previously, the developers had been targeting a holiday 2021 launch for the game, but Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported in July that the game had been delayed.