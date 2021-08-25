Microsoft announces $549 Halo-themed Xbox Series X console

Microsoft’s first custom Halo-branded Xbox Series X console will arrive on November 15th. The $549.99 console includes dark metallic paneling, gold accents, and a star pattern to match the Halo universe. It even powers on and off with custom Halo-themed sounds, and Microsoft has changed the top fan section of the Xbox Series X from a green color to blue.

The console bundle will also include a custom Halo-branded controller that matches the console, and Microsoft says this will be a very limited edition that will be available for preorder from Microsoft’s site today.

This is the first custom Xbox Series X console, but Microsoft has previously launched many custom Xbox consoles. A limited edition Taco Bell Xbox included the famous ring when you powered on the console, and a special Minecraft Xbox One S looked like it had come straight out of the game.

Alongside a custom Halo-branded console, Microsoft is also launching a Halo-themed Xbox Elite 2 controller. It’s designed to match the metallic green found on Master Chief’s armor, and it even has a custom case and D-pad. The Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller will also be available on November 15th, priced at $199.99. Preorders for the Halo-themed Xbox Elite 2 controller begin today at Microsoft’s site.