Microsoft’s Halo-themed Xbox Series X will be available for preorder Wednesday night at Walmart

Microsoft’s Halo-themed Xbox Series X — one of the many announcements to come out of Gamescom Opening Night Live — is set to arrive on November 15th, nearly a month before the confirmed launch of Halo Infinite on December 8th. Preorders for the $549.99, limited-edition bundle went live at the Microsoft Store and Target on Wednesday, with initial preorder stock selling out in a matter of minutes. Thankfully, if you weren’t able to snag the Infinite-ready console earlier, Walmart is giving you another chance Wednesday, August 25th, at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT, according to a Walmart spokesperson who confirmed the details with CNET.

Like with all next-gen console restocks, we suggest signing in to Walmart and updating your address and payment information before the preorders go live. You might also have better luck securing a console through Walmart’s mobile app, if you’re struggling to do so using your browser. Best Buy already has a landing page for the bundle as well, but we haven’t received any indication as to when the preorders would go live.

The first limited-edition Xbox Series X, honoring 20 years of Halo. The forthcoming console features a speckled top like the Zeta Halo night sky and blue, "Cortana-themed" accents on the top vent. It also comes with an exclusive controller and a downloadable copy of Halo Infinite upon its release.

As for the console, the limited-edition model is designed to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Halo, with gold accents, metallic plating, and a starry exterior that takes a cue from the franchise’s celestial setting. The console also comes with a downloadable copy of Halo Infinite (upon its release), a matching controller, and blue accents on the top vent instead of green. It even powers on and off with custom, Halo-themed sounds.

In addition to the limited-edition bundle, Microsoft announced a Halo-themed Xbox Elite 2 controller with a design that differs slightly from its bundled counterpart. The Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2, as it is known, dons a green, Master Chief-inspired exterior, as well as a custom case and a gold D-pad. It launches on November 15th for $199.99, though initial preorders have already sold out at the Microsoft Store.