Streamlabs launches monthly tipping service as an alternative to Twitch subscriptions

Streamlabs, the popular livestreaming software company owned by Logitech, is rolling out a “monthly tipping service” as an alternative way for streamers to earn money from their fans. Streamlabs Creator Subscriptions will offer streamers flexibility on what kinds of subscriptions they offer, and they will integrate directly into Streamlabs’ OBS software suite for streaming to Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook.

Using Streamlabs Creator Subscription seems about as simple as the company’s earlier donation tools or the tipping feature that already existed on the platform. Creators can enable or disable monthly tips in settings, along with setting specific subscription prices. There’s also the option to let a viewer tip whatever amount they want and send redeemable monthly tip notifications during a stream. Money from tips are deposited directly in creators’ PayPal accounts and Streamlabs says it doesn’t take a cut, though payments are subject to payment processing fees.

As yet another method for streamers to earn money off their work, Streamlabs’ feature could be a meaningful one, especially in comparison to the 50 percent cut of subscription revenue Twitch offers through its platform directly — a feature that’s limited to Twitch Partners. In comparison, “Streamlabs Creator Subscription is open for anyone with a Streamlabs tip page, regardless of size or how often they stream,” according to Ashray Urs, Streamlabs’ head of product.

The relative openness of Streamlabs has come with its own problems, however. The company has struggled with moderating less savory uses of its payment features, particularly by white supremacist and far-right figures. As more of a payment manager than a payment processor, Streamlabs does have some built-in distance between it and the things its products are used for, leaving moderation to payment processors like PayPal.