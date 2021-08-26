You can stream Cruella for free on Disney Plus starting on August 27th

Disney Plus subscribers will finally be able to watch the Queen of Mean on the service at no additional cost beginning Friday.

The live-action origin story of Disney’s notorious Cruella de Vil will hit the service tomorrow after debuting simultaneously in theaters and on Disney’s Premier Access platform on May 28th. Premier Access releases typically run viewers an additional $30 on top of their monthly or yearly subscription costs to be able to access the film early. But Cruella will officially join the Disney Plus library beginning this week.

Emma Stone stars alongside a pack of sometimes real, sometimes CGI dogs in a spin on Disney’s animated One Hundred and One Dalmatians. This one, though, is set in 1970s London and sees Stone take on fashion icon Baroness von Hellman. The plot deviates pretty significantly from the 1961 original, so don’t walk into Stone’s spin on de Vil expecting a mere live-action remake. Instead, Stone serves up an almost Joker-like spin on Disney’s infamous dog murderer that leans heavily into OG Cruella’s taste for the extravagant.

The film centers on a young girl named Estella — who later becomes known as Cruella — with a flare for punk fashion in 1970s London. Along the way, she teams up with a pair of thieves, inexplicably develops a wicked personality, and ultimately becomes a revenge-hungry maniac with delectable taste in clothing. (Stone looks fabulous pretty much the entire movie.)

Despite the film’s campy absurdity, it seems Disney is already working on a Cruella franchise. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter cited sources as saying that Stone had locked in an eight-figure payout for a Cruella sequel. Details about who’s attached to the project and when it’s projected to release, however, are still under wraps.