Pokémon TV app now available on Switch

The Switch still doesn’t have apps like Netflix or Twitch, but Nintendo decided to do us one better by announcing that Pokémon TV — the media app devoted to all things Pokémon — is now available on the console.

Pokémon TV is an app that Pokémon enthusiasts can use to watch episodes of the long-running cartoon series, videos offering tips and tricks to players, and competitive Pokémon broadcasts. The app launched in 2019 on mobile and smart TVs and is now available for free on Switch.

In addition to being able to watch episodes from all seven series of Pokémon shows free of charge, the Pokémon TV app is also launching a Junior category with programming geared toward younger players and fans.

Twenty-five years after its debut in Japan, Pokémon still enjoys an incredible amount of success. Last week, The Pokémon Company shared more information on its open-world, Pokémon meets Breath Of The Wild title, Pokémon Legends: Arceus as well as updates on the forthcoming remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Pokémon got into the MOBA scene this year with the wildly popular and surprisingly accessible Pokémon Unite and Pokemon Go is still crushing the mobile market five years after its launch.

Trainers who want to be the very best, like no one ever was, can download the Pokémon TV app from the Nintendo eShop.