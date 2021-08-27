Metroid Dread’s latest trailer shows off Samus’ new nemesis

Nintendo debuted a new trailer for Metroid Dread ahead of its October 8th launch on the Switch. Whereas the E3 2021 trailer was claustrophobic, featuring the E.M.M.I robots that will stalk you throughout the game, this one shows off bigger environments, as well as other enemy types and bosses that you’ll encounter along the way. Notably, Samus goes up against a gigantic living Chozo warrior, one that appears to share a lot in common with Samus in terms of its armor and arsenal. There’s also a boss that looks a bit like Kraid from Super Metroid.

Additionally, the trailer lets you get a glimpse of some new skills that Samus will pick up during the story. There are familiar ones, like the ability to do Samus’ signature screw attack, getting a speed boost to blow through walls, and collecting the grapple beam. But there are new abilities like flash shift, which lets Samus zip back and forth quickly to catch an enemy off guard, and a storm missile that can lock onto enemies and fire multiple times.

Once you watch the trailer above, check out the latest developer update from Nintendo. It’s full of new clips and screenshots that’ll either make the wait until its October 8th launch a little easier or much harder.