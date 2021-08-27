Vergecast: 10 years of Tim Cook, iPhone 13 rumors, and the OnlyFans decision

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on The Vergecast, Nilay, Dieter, and managing editor Alex Cranz talk with senior reporter Adi Robertson about why OnlyFans planned to prohibit sexually explicit content on its platform and then quickly reversed its decision days later.
In the second half of the show, the crew pivots to discuss Tim Cook’s first 10 years as Apple CEO and the rumors about some Apple products coming this fall.
There’s a whole lot more in this episode — like a new gadget to remix Kanye West songs and Elon Musk’s humanoid Tesla robots — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
Further reading:
- Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval
- US COVID-19 data has never been good enough
- VidCon cancels its 2021 event, says next one will be in June 2022
- The Pfizer vaccine will be officially called Comirnaty, for some reason
- OnlyFans to prohibit sexually explicit content beginning
- Sex workers made OnlyFans valuable — then it sold them out
- OnlyFans pushes SFW app on iOS and Android as it tries
- OnlyFans’ inexplicable ban on porn might be explained
- OnlyFans CEO on why it banned adult content
- OnlyFans says never mind, it actually won’t ban porn on October 1st
- Joe Biden reportedly hosting cybersecurity meeting with Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, and Andy Jassy attending
- Google and Microsoft promise billions to help bolster US cybersecurity
- Facebook is reportedly forming an election commission that it will announce in the fall
- Tim Cook’s Apple, ten years later
- Apple will take a smaller cut of publishers’ sales if they join Apple News
- S.Korea parliament committee votes to curb Google, Apple …,
- Higher-end Mac Mini reportedly landing ‘in the next several months’
- ‘iPhone 13’ Name Emerges on Alleged Packaging Stickers
- Apple Watch Series 7: Leaked images show 41mm and 45mm bands
- TSMC is raising chip prices as supply shortages continue
- Apple to Release iOS 15 iCloud Private Relay as a Public Beta
- iCloud+’s New Custom Email Domain Feature Now Available in Beta
- Kanye West’s new Donda Stem Player will apparently let you ‘customize any song’
- Snapchat’s new AR features can identify the world around you
- The manual for Facebook’s Project Aria AR glasses shows what it’s like to wear them
- Fitbit’s new Charge 5 has a rounded design and a color screen
- Microsoft’s Panos Panay now directly advises CEO Satya Nadella
- Microsoft announces $549 Halo-themed Xbox Series X console
- Xbox consoles are getting xCloud this holiday so you can stream before you download
- Elon Musk says Tesla is working on humanoid robots
- Don’t overthink it: Elon Musk’s Tesla Bot is a joke
- Alaska Airlines evacuated a plane after a phone burst into flame
- Samsung will let you unlock your Z Fold 3’s bootloader, but at the cost of your cameras
- Joe Rogan, confined to Spotify, is losing influence
- Making it work 2021
Loading comments...