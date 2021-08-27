Vergecast: 10 years of Tim Cook, iPhone 13 rumors, and the OnlyFans decision

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay, Dieter, and managing editor Alex Cranz talk with senior reporter Adi Robertson about why OnlyFans planned to prohibit sexually explicit content on its platform and then quickly reversed its decision days later.

In the second half of the show, the crew pivots to discuss Tim Cook’s first 10 years as Apple CEO and the rumors about some Apple products coming this fall.

There’s a whole lot more in this episode — like a new gadget to remix Kanye West songs and Elon Musk’s humanoid Tesla robots — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.

