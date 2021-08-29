Apple Watch Series 7 reportedly has flat sides and bigger screens

The upcoming Apple Watch will feature its first new hardware design in years, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter. Gurman says the Apple Watch Series 7 will have “a flatter display and edges,” seemingly continuing Apple’s quest to flatten the sides of every product in its lineup.

The display is said to be slightly larger than the current panels found in the Series 6, and the cases’ sizes will also be a little bigger than before, with each model getting a 1mm bump to 41mm and 45mm. Unverified leaked images last week suggested the same 41mm and 45mm sizing. Gurman says Apple will include multiple new watch faces to make the most of the extra screen real estate.

Physical appearance aside, the Series 7 will also have a faster processor, according to Gurman. However, there reportedly won’t be any major health-focused upgrades this year, though Apple “may” include a body-temperature sensor in next year’s model.

An updated design for the Series 7 would continue an every-three-years cadence for major Apple Watch hardware refreshes. The first and last time Apple changed the case design of the Apple Watch was the Series 4; that basic appearance has remained unchanged through the Series 6, save the introduction of new materials and finishes.

Apple usually announces new watches in September, so a reveal for the Series 7 may not be far off. Last year the Series 6 and SE watches were a headline announcement at Apple’s September event, since the iPhone 12 unveiling was pushed back to October.