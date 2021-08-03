Google Maps on iOS is finally getting a dark mode

Google Maps will finally be getting a dark mode on iOS, nearly two years after Apple rolled out dark mode as part of iOS 13. The feature, which is arriving in the coming weeks, should be welcome for when you’re using the app at night or in dark environments. You can get an idea of what dark mode will look like in the picture at the top of this post.

To turn on dark mode, go to the settings menu, tap on dark mode, and then tap “on.” And if you want Google Maps to flip between light and dark mode to match your system settings, you’ll be able to do that, Google tells The Verge.

Google Maps on iOS is getting a couple other features in August as well. The app will support widgets and will offer two different options: one that shows the traffic conditions near you and another that has shortcuts for Google Maps’ search bar and places like your home or restaurants near you.

The widgets have already rolled out to me, and I noticed that the shortcuts on mine differed from the ones shown in the above press image. A Google spokesperson said that’s because the shortcuts are personalized based on a variety of factors, like your location, saved places, interests, and past searches.

Google will also soon let you share your live location from iMessage, which could be a handy way to tell your friends or family in a group chat where you are. By default, your location will only be shared for an hour, but you can share it for up to three days if you’d like.

When the feature is rolled out to you, tap the Google Maps icon in iMessage and you’ll see an option to share your real-time location.