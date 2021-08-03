Microsoft will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter buildings in the US

Microsoft has informed employees that it will require proof of vaccination for anyone entering a Microsoft building in the US starting in September. Employees who have a medical condition or a protected reason, such as religion, that prevents them from getting a vaccine can get a special accommodation. The company has also pushed its full office reopening date from September to “no earlier than October 4th, 2021.”

Here is the company’s full statement, shared with The Verge:

As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we continue to closely track new developments and adapt our plans as this situation evolves, keeping employee health and safety top of mind. Based on our continued consultation with health and data experts, our earliest date for the full opening of our U.S. worksites will be no earlier than October 4, 2021. Starting in September, we’ll also require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S., and will have an accommodation process in place for employees. We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies as needed.

Staff who are caregivers to immunosuppressed people or are parents with children too young to get the vaccine will be able to work from home until January, Microsoft tells The Verge.

Microsoft’s announcements follow a surge in COVID-19 cases around the country and stricter policies put in place by other tech companies. Facebook is requiring all US employees to wear masks in offices and that all employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 when they return to offices. Facebook expects to fully reopen in October. Google will also require employees to be vaccinated before they can return to the office and has delayed that return to October 18th.