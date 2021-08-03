Microsoft’s newest Xbox controller is a dazzling blue and has rubber side grips

Microsoft has just revealed its newest Xbox controller — the Aqua Shift Special Edition — and it has a striking, shimmery blue finish that makes it perhaps Microsoft’s flashiest controller yet. But the shiny blue color isn’t its only distinctive feature: the controller also has rubberized side grips that have “a unique dual color swirl on every unit,” according to Microsoft.

You can get a close-up look at the controller’s shiny finish and one of the grip patterns in a tweet from Xbox:

Close up, far out. Aqua Shift’s marble grips keep you in control pic.twitter.com/L2VLND8aCI — Xbox (@Xbox) August 3, 2021

You can preorder the Aqua Shift Special Edition controller now in “select Xbox markets worldwide” for $69.99. For me here in the US, Microsoft’s store shows an August 31st availability date.

The Aqua Shift Special Edition joins the many other Xbox Series X / S controllers that have been released so far. Microsoft also reopened the Xbox Design Lab in June to let players design their own custom controllers.