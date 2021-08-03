NYC’s Key vaccination requirement for indoor dining can be met with an app

Today, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio announced details of the “Key to NYC Pass,” a plan to require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entering locations like fitness centers, restaurants, or entertainment venues. New Yorkers can meet those requirements by carrying their vaccination card or scanning and storing it in one of two authorized mobile apps. While some businesses and events have already begun to require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test for entry by workers and customers, government-mandated “vaccine passports” have been a controversial topic.

Soon you will not be able to go inside a restaurant, inside a gym, or inside a concert or performance in New York City without proof of a #COVID19 vaccine. Join us now for more info. https://t.co/oVKhBC3Ptr — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) August 3, 2021

The spread of the highly contagious Delta variant is being cited as a reason to increase restrictions without returning to a full lockdown or other measures. The program is scheduled to launch on August 13th, with enforcement slated to start on September 13th. It doesn’t introduce any new documentation; the name is a reference to it serving as a “key” to the city’s recovery.

Workers and patrons can confirm their vaccination status (at least one dose administered) in one of three ways:

Vaccination card

NYC COVID Safe exposure notification app (iOS, Android)

NYS Excelsior Pass app

As Reuters mentions, NYC has already begun several other initiatives to get people vaccinated, including a mandate for city employees (or else face weekly testing) and a $100 incentive for the public. NYC data shows about 60 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine.