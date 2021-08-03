Street Fighter’s Guile and Cammy are coming to Fortnite

Epic Games is adding two more Street Fighter icons to Fortnite. Playable Chun-Li and Ryu skins were added to the game in February, but soon, Guile and Cammy skins will make their debut in the game’s item shop. You’ll be able to buy them starting August 7th at 8PM ET.

I think both skins look great — I’m personally a huge fan of Guile’s ridiculous-looking flat top hair.

Announcing two new challengers! Guile and Cammy from @StreetFighter are making their way to the Island.



Read about their upcoming Cosmetic Sets and about the Cammy Cup where you can win her Outfit early.



Each skin will have two different variants, which you can see below:

And if you want a chance of getting to play as Cammy early, you can compete in the Cammy Cup on August 5th.

The skins arrive at a busy time for Fortnite — Tuesday evening, Epic added a skin based on the DC Comics character Bloodsport ahead of the release of The Suicide Squad. And in-game, there’s a countdown clock for Ariana Grande’s upcoming concert series, which kicks off on August 6th at 6PM ET.

Tuesday morning, dataminers found audio in the game for an unreleased emote featuring rapper DaBaby, who has come under scrutiny for making homophobic comments last week, but Epic declined to comment to The Verge when asked about the audio.