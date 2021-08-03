Apple launches big redesign of its online store

The Apple Store was mysteriously down on Tuesday for just about an hour, but it has emerged from the downtime with a brand new look and a dedicated tab on Apple’s top-level navigation.

At the top of the store, there are images and links to many of Apple’s product lines (Mac, iPhone, AirPods, etc.). Some of those links take you to new dedicated Store pages for the products, which show you what models are available and point to resources like shopping guides, accessories, and support. On the main Store page, there are also sections for what’s new, links to support pages, and more.

The new design is filled with cards — it’s somewhat reminiscent of Apple’s Store app for iOS. It feels mobile-first, with smooth horizontal scrolling between cards on phone, something that doesn’t translate as well to desktop. There, the site surfaces arrows you may need to tap on.

As far as we can tell, there aren’t any new products — this update appears to be strictly a fresh coat of paint for Apple’s online store. And the pages for actually buying a product don’t appear to be different than they were before.

The change to the store arrives ahead of what’s expected to be a busy fall for Apple — the company has been rumored to be working on the iPhone 13, new AirPods, and new MacBook Pros that all could launch soon. Whatever products Apple ends up announcing, now there’s a new store that can showcase them.