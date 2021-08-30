GoPro’s next flagship action camera leaks

Images and specs of the GoPro Hero 10 Black have apparently leaked in full. According to WinFuture, which accurately leaked the redesigned Hero 9 Black at this same time last year, the new flagship GoPro action camera will look pretty much the same as last year’s miniature cam only with a more powerful GP2 processor of GoPro design inside for improved overall performance.

The new GP2 processor is expected to provide a major boost in performance with support for 5.3K videos shot at a smooth 60fps, or 4K video recorded at 120fps which is useful for slo-mo. That’s an improvement from 5K30 and 4K60 on last year’s flagship. The Hero 10 Black can also record at 2.7K and 240fps for even more motion control but at reduced resolution. There’s also a new image sensor that bumps photo resolution from 20 megapixels to 23 megapixels, according to marketing materials and packaging seen by WinFuture.

GoPro’s excellent in-camera software stabilization is also seeing an update to HyperSmooth 4.0 and TimeWarp 3.0 for time-lapse videos. Features like a watertight housing up to a depth of 10 meters, touch and voice control, and front and rear displays carry over from last year.

Ther’s no pricing or release information yet (the Hero 9 Black currently costs $399.99 without a subscription), but if history holds then an announcement should be coming within the next few weeks. Check out WinFuture for even more pics until then.