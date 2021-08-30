HBO Max and YouTube are now on Spectrum TV

Two of the biggest players in streaming, HBO Max and YouTube, have officially arrived on Spectrum TV.

It’s the first time the apps have been supported on Spectrum TV, Charter’s digital cable provider and live TV app, and users will be able to access content from both apps through the platform’s guide on channels 2004 for HBO Max and 2003 for YouTube. Users will also be able to find them by searching the guide or from the guide’s apps menu. (A subscription to HBO Max, which costs $10 per month with ads or $15 to go ad-free and unlock same-day theatrical releases, will still be required to access the content.)

The two apps are huge additions to Spectrum’s platform. HBO Max, which launched well over a year ago, offers more than 13,000 hours of premium content from brands that include HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Studio Ghibli, and Max Originals, among others. The service also made Warner Bros.’ entire 2021 film slate available on its premium tier the same day those films debut in theaters at no additional cost. While a controversial move and one that’s caused WarnerMedia quite a few headaches, it’s a tremendous value for anyone uncertain about returning to theaters just yet.

A spokesperson noted that the guide channels offer an additional method for customers to access the HBO Max and YouTube apps. Together with Netflix, they’re the first three streaming apps to be accessible directly through the Spectrum Guide.

“As the video landscape continues to change, we are evolving our products and making it easier for our customers to watch what they want by providing access to streaming apps from convenient launch points within the Spectrum TV experience,” Elena Ritchie, Spectrum’s group vice president of video experience, said in a statement. “We look forward to growing this library and expect to launch more streaming video apps in the coming months.”