EA’s return to college football starts with a special event in Madden

While we still don’t know exactly when EA’s upcoming college football video game will be released, fans will be able to play college ball soon for a limited time thanks to a special “Campus Legends” event coming to Madden NFL 22’s arcade-y Superstar KO mode.

The event, which begins Tuesday and runs until September 27th, will let you play as one of 10 schools: Clemson University, Louisiana State University, Michigan State University, University of Florida, University of Miami, University of Nebraska, University of Oklahoma, University of Oregon (UO), University of Southern California, and University of Texas. The teams will also feature alumni as players — for example, UO graduate Justin Herbert, who is currently the quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers, will be on UO’s roster.

Go Ducks

The Campus Legends event seems like it could be a fun way to play some virtual college football while we wait for more news of EA’s full-fledged college football title, which will be will be EA’s first following the cancellation of the NCAA Football franchise in 2013. The new game will “include the rights to more than 100 institutions featuring the logos, stadiums, uniforms, gameday traditions and more that fans have come to know and love,” according to a press release, though as of right now, student-athlete names, images, and likenesses won’t be used. EA has promised that it will share more information about upcoming game as “development progresses in the next couple of years.”