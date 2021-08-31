Windows 11 won’t include Android app support at launch

Microsoft won’t ship support for Android apps on Windows 11 in time for the operating system’s launch on October 5th. While Android apps running on Windows 11 is one of the big new features of the OS, Microsoft will only start previewing this feature in the coming months.

“We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months,” says Aaron Woodman, general manager of Windows marketing at Microsoft.

This likely means Android apps won’t arrive on Windows 11 until 2022, as Microsoft tests the feature with Windows Insiders first before rolling it out generally months later. While Android apps won’t be there on day one, Windows 11 will still include the promised Microsoft Teams integration, a new design with an updated Start menu, Snap Layouts, Groups, Desktops for improved multitasking, and a greatly improved Microsoft Store app.

Microsoft announced today that Windows 11 will arrive on October 5th, and it will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs. New PCs will get it first, followed by existing devices receiving the upgrade in the following weeks and months. Microsoft says it expects to offer all eligible Windows 10 PCs a free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022.